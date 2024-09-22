WATCH: Top five plays from Michigan's incredible win over USC
Although many fans were initially resistant to the idea of conference realignment, it's hard to argue against it after Saturday's epic matchup between Michigan and USC. Not only was it the first conference game of the season for both teams, but it was also USC's first conference game as part of the new-look Big Ten. The Wolverines provided the Trojans with a perfect introduction into the Big Ten, courtesy of a full four quarter fistfight that resulted in a 27-24 victory for Michigan.
Here are some of the top plays from Saturday:
1. Kalel Mullings 53-yard TD run (Michigan 7, USC 0)
Mullings put the first touchdown of the afternoon on the board with an impressive 53-yard touchdown run, giving the Wolverines an early 7-0 lead over the Trojans.
2. Donovan Edwards 41-yard TD run (Michigan 14, USC 0)
Edwards notched his longest touchdown run of the season, taking it 41 yards to the house in the second quarter. Edwards' TD run put the Wolverines up 14-0.
3. Will Johnson pick six (Michigan 21, USC 10)
Late in the third quarter, Johnson baited USC quarterback Miller Moss into making a costly mistake. The junior cornerback jumped the route and took the ball 42 yards the other way for a pick six. In doing so, Johnson notched his third career pick-six as a Wolverine - setting a new program record.
4. Kalel Mullings 63-yard run
With Michigan trailing late in the fourth quarter, Kalel Mullings made one of the biggest plays of the entire college football season. Dragging defenders, the veteran running back ripped off a 63-yard run that put the Wolverines in scoring position late.
5. Kalel Mullings 1-yard TD run (Michigan 27, USC 24)
Following the big time 63-yard run, Mullings capped off the drive with a 1-yard TD run - putting the Wolverines on top and sealing the win for Michigan.
