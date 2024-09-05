Can the Michigan Wolverines keep the streak alive?
The Michigan Wolverines have been absolutely dominant over the last three seasons, putting together an impressive 41-3 overall record dating back to week one of the 2021 season. In addition to the fact that Michigan has won its last 29 regular season games and its last 16 consecutive games overall, the Wolverines also boast the second-longest home winning streak in the nation at 23 consecutive wins (the third-longest stretch in program history and longest since 1969-73 under Bo Schembechler).
Here's a look at the top five active home winning streaks in college football:
- Georgia - 25
- Michigan - 23
- Washington - 15
- LSU - 10
- Oregon - 9
That string of success will certainly be tested this weekend when No. 3 Texas arrives in Ann Arbor for an incredible top 10 matchup between the Wolverines and the Longhorns. For the first time since the 2021 season, the Wolverines are viewed as the underdog at home - with the Longhorns currently listed as a 7-point favorite ahead of Saturday's contest.
No. 10 Michigan and No. 3 Texas are set to kick off at Noon on FOX. In addition to the Big Noon Kickoff crew being in town for the top 10 matchup, ESPN's College Gameday crew will also be broadcasting live from Ann Arbor.