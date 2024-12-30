Ohio State QB Will Howard has hilarious new claim: 'I don't think anyone beat us this year'
Ohio State and its fanbase aren't used to losing games. The Buckeyes have been one of the powerhouses of college football for a long time now, but since Ryan Day took charge, Ohio State has an issue. Michigan football. The Wolverines have now beaten the Buckeyes four years in a row and Michigan did so this year as near three-touchdown underdogs,
Michigan wasn't the only blemish on Ohio State's resume, though. Prior to The Game, the Buckeyes went on the road and lost a close 32-31 game to Oregon. The Buckeyes turned the ball over twice and quarterback Will Howard slid down with time expiring to lose the game for Ohio State.
Most people would say that Ohio State lost to both Oregon and Michigan this season, but Howard doesn't think anyone beat them. Howard spoke with the media ahead of the Buckeyes playoff game against Oregon in the Rose Bowl. He was strictly speaking about what went wrong in the Ducks' game, but again, he doesn't think any team actually beat them this year.
"I think if you go back and watch the film, I just didn't think -- I'm hyper-critical of myself," started Howard. "I just look at it and I'm like man, I don't think anyone this year beat us. I think we beat ourselves every time. You watch, we had the turnover on our own 20-yard line....With how the game ended, we're still one point away. That's what hurts."
It really doesn't matter how you lose a game. It would be by one point or 100 points. A loss is a loss and there is no changing that. It's more than possible that both Oregon and Michigan were better than the Buckeyes on that given day. The Ducks were going to be a tough beat at home, but the Wolverines, that's a whole different story. Ohio State lost because, for the fourth year in a row, the Buckeyes weren't physical enough to beat a then six-win Michigan team.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Kalen DeBoer answers on Michigan landing two Alabama transfers in front of Sherrone Moore
Michigan Football confirmed opt-outs ahead of ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Alabama
Sherrone Moore reveals a shakeup with the Michigan starting O-line against Alabama
5 Michigan Football players to watch against Alabama in ReliaQuest Bowl
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7