2026 lockdown CB sets OV to Michigan football, shares what he likes about the Wolverines
2026 Towson (MD) Loyola Blakefield CB Khary Adams is down to his final five with a commitment date in mind. The 6-foot-2, lockdown CB, is deciding between Michigan football, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, and South Carolina.
Adams is considered the 75th-ranked prospect in the '26 cycle, and he is the No. 9 CB. While Adams is considered a CB at the next level, he can do it all. Last season, Adams. played all three phases as a junior, catching 34 passes for 562 yards and 6 TDs on 16.5 yards per reception. Also recorded 43 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 INTs, and 2 FR on defense.
The Wolverines secured an official visit from Adams, which he is supposed to be in Ann Arbor on June 6, but did Michigan get into the mix too late?
Speaking with On3 about each school, although the Wolverines got into the mix later than others, Adams is excited to get onto campus and see the coaching staff again. He likes the scheme Wink Martindale runs at Michigan, and could see himself being a fit.
“It could be a great situation for me at Michigan," said Adams. "I like the scheme, they run a lot of press man and I feel I could thrive in that defense. The coaches are really cool too.”
Following Adams' visit to Michigan, he will then travel to Notre Dame (June 13) and Oregon (June 20) before making a final decision. He noted that a decision could be made on one of the visits, but Adams wants to give the finalists a chance.
On3's Steve Wiltfong believes both Notre Dame and Penn State are the teams to watch here. On 247Sports, Adams has a Crystal Ball prediction in favor of him going to the Nittany Lions.
With secondary coach LaMar Morgan in Ann Arbor, Michigan has recruited the secondary well. The Wolverines landed Shamari Earls, Jordan Young, Jayden Sanders, Elijah Dotson, and Kainoa Winston in the last cycle. Michigan also has four-star Brody Jennings currently committed in the '26 class.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football has a loaded visitor list this weekend, including a star Auburn commit
Michigan football QB Bryce Underwood makes history after EA releases cover of College Football 26 video game
WATCH: Yaxel Lendeborg releases commitment video to Michigan basketball
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson