3 Top 50 Recruits Dusty May is Aiming to Land in The 2027 Recruiting Class

Gazing into the crystal ball past the 2026 season is intriguing because of the prospects that Michigan is eyeing. It's unknown what the transfer portal will look like and Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney have options, but the early returns on the 2027 guard class is very promising. So far there are three names inside of the top 50 that have Michigan in their crosshairs. Here's a sneak peek at them.

Losing out on Juke Harris to Tennessee stings, but Dusty May won't lose sleep over it. He's got a trophy and one of the top recruiting/portal classes already intact to ease his worries. In the meantime they are on the verge of at least adding one more piece to the puzzle. Word is starting to get out that Hamad Mousa is a name to keep tabs on in the portal.

Potential names to watch for

Beyond that, in 2027, there are a few notable names that are already standing out for the staff. Five star and consensus top 10 player, King Gibson is considering Michigan. He recently visited for the Michigan State Senior Day victory and is on record for loving the environment. N.C. State leads in the clubhouse as of now per On3, but if Michigan can reel him in, it would be back-to-back years with a pair of top 10 recruits. Not even John Beilein could pull that off.

Gibson has the esteemed potential to be in the running for the number one pick in the 2028 NBA Draft or whenever he declares. Kendall Webb from the Sporting News released an early top 25 list of the best high school programs in the country and Gibson's Spire Academy National in Geneva is in the top five.

Cayden Daughtry is located within the top 20 or so and is currently leaning towards Miami Fl., says On3, but Michigan is not far behind in their opinion. He was named MaxPreps junior of the year for leading his high school to its second state championship in a row. During that sequence, he averaged 27 points a game and was joined by King Gibson on the All-American team. Daughtry also has been on campus for a visit.

A third name to watch for is Devin Cleveland. Michigan has the most opportune chance to sign him out of all three players. He's also been to Ann Arbor already and PrepRadar compares him to Marcus Zegarowski who played for Creighton not too long ago.

With all the resources that Dusty May now has, he's set himself up for Michigan to gain the commitment of one of these three recruits who could be the next to lead Michigan to another deep tournament run. Out of the trio, King Gibson would be that program-changing prospect that would change the trajectory to an even higher level, if that's even remotely possible after last month's achievement.