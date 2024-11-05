4-star Michigan Football commit locks in visit with SEC school
Michigan football is on a little bit of a heater when it comes to recruiting right now. But the Wolverines aren't only attempting to land some major fish in the 2025 cycle, but Michigan is still working on keeping some of its current commitments in the fold. Tight end Andrew Olesh is one to keep an eye on. He has visited both Oregon and Penn State.
But another name to watch is four-star wide receiver Jacob Washington. According to Sam Spiegelman with Rivals, Washington has locked in another visit with the Missouri Tigers. He will visit this weekend on November 9.
Washington, the 6-foot-3 receiver out of Marrero (LA) Archbishop Shaw, has been committed to the Wolverines since June 24. He is the 271st-ranked recruit in the '25 cycle according to the 247Sports' Composite. This will be Washington's third visit to see the Tigers and it could be a concern for the Wolverines.
But it could also mean a couple of other things, as well. Michigan currently has four-star Andrew Marsh as the only other receiver committed. However, the Wolverines are trying to flip both three-star Jamar Browder from NC State and five-star Derek Meadows from LSU. Both players were on campus last weekend when Michigan faced Oregon.
It will be a development to keep an eye on.
