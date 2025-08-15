Former Michigan Assistant Issues Statement After Exoneration in NCAA Infractions Case
Former Michigan Wolverines linebackers coach Chris Partridge was fired by the school in November of 2023 during the heat of the Connor Stalions sign-stealing saga.
Partridge was initially implicated in the case, as he was one of several coaches on staff who were believed to have known about Stalions's sign-stealing operation.
On Friday, the NCAA handed out several penalties as a result of the case. Former head coach Jim Harbaugh was levied with a 10-year show cause penalty. Stalions received an eight-year show cause penalty.
Partridge, meanwhile, was effectively exonerated in the case. He received no penalties in the case. The now-Seattle Seahawks assistant released a statement of appreciation after his name was cleared.
"I am extremely grateful for the thorough investigation done by the NCAA Infractions Committee," Partridge said. "For almost two years, I sat silently while many members of the mainstream media told lies about me and why I was wrongfully terminated by the University of Michigan. It means so much to me and my family to finally have my name cleared and reputation restored. My faith in the process never wavered, and through it all, I stayed true to who I am as a person and mentor. I remained steadfast in my passion for being part of a team and being lockstep with my fellow coaches to provide guidance to young men as they navigate the great sport of football. Much love to all the coaches and players from Team 144!"
Partridge can now put the saga behind him, with the opportunity to jump back into the college ranks much more easily in the future.