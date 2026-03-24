4-Star Safety Reclassifies to 2027 Class, Michigan Named a Favorite

After losing some young defensive talent to the transfer portal this past offseason, Michigan is making recruiting defensive backs a priority. The Maize and Blue are already predicted to land a pair of defensive backs in the '27 cycle and now Michigan has been named a favorite for another target.

Recently, four-star defensive back Pole Moala made the move to reclassify from the 2028 class to the 2027 cycle. The Rancho Santa Margarita (CA) Santa Margarita Catholic prospect also named a top five, which consists of Michigan, Ole Miss, Cal, UCLA, and Oklahoma.

“I just got approved today so it’s 100% official,” Moala told Rivals. “I’m excited, it’s a great opportunity for me and something I’ve been talking about with my family for awhile.

“I feel I’m ready and it’s an opportunity that I didn’t think I could pass up. All the colleges that were recruiting me said they liked me even more if I came out early so I didn’t see any drawbacks to it and it’s going to be an exciting opportunity going through the process and taking my visits.”

Michigan isn't just in the top five, but a leader

Moala enters the 2027 cycle as a four-star prospect. He is ranked as the No. 361 player in the nation and the No. 35 ranked safety, per the Composite. Moala has good collegiate size already, standing at 6', 185-pounds. And the Wolverines are a favorite in the clubhouse.

Speaking to Rivals, Moala said both Ole Miss and Michigan are the favorites in his recruitment.

Michigan's new staff offered Moala back on Feb. 24 and the Wolverines' coaching staff has already made a great impression. Moala told Rivals that new safeties coach Tyler Stockton is his lead recruiter and he has formed a bond with the entire staff.

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Moala has never been to Ann Arbor, but he is planning a visit for April 6-8. While he hasn't been to Michigan, he noted that Stockton has been able to develop some really good defensive backs and he's excited to see the university in person.

To get some more information on Moala, here is 247Sports' scouting report on him:

"-Versatile defensive back with the ideal blend of athleticism and physicality.

-Moved from the class of 2028 to the class of 2027 where he’s age appropriate after a stellar 2025 campaign.

-Projects best as a free safety that can clean up mistakes, but has the hip fluidity and cover talent to potentially hang at cornerback.

-Strikes in the alley and runs his feet through contact.

-Active eyes frequently has him beating the football to the catch point.

-Commits to angles, but can get caught over-pursing.

-Likely to eventually carry 200 pounds on a frame that’s believed to be hovering right around 5-foot-11.5, 185 pounds.

-Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter in a Power Four secondary with NFL upside given the ball production and competitive temperament."