Michigan Football Predicted to Land Las Vegas DB Over Minnesota

The Michigan Wolverines might only have three commitments in the 2027 class, but things appear to be heating up for the Maize and Blue. On Monday, Michigan received a prediction to land four-star defensive back Darrell Mattison, and on Tuesday, another came in favor of the Wolverines.

247Sports' Brice Marich placed a prediction in favor of Michigan to land three-star athlete Maxwell Miles.

Miles, a Las Vegas (NV) Centennial prospect, would likely play defensive back in college. He recently picked up an offer from Michigan back on March 21, after he took a visit to Ann Arbor. New safeties coach Tyler Stockton was recruiting Miles when Stockton was with Boise State. Now, Stockton is trending to land Miles in Ann Arbor.

Recruiting details on Miles

The 6'2", 190-pound prospect is ranked as a three-star. He is considered the No. 735 player in the country and No. 57 athlete. Miles is also the No. 5 player out of Nevada, per the Composite.

Both Minnesota and UNLV were 'warm' in Miles' recruitment, but once Michigan came calling, the Wolverines are now in the driver's seat over the Golden Gophers. On top of those three teams, Miles holds offers from programs like Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Memphis, Oregon State, and Washington State, among others.

In Miles' junior season of high school, he tallied 77 tackles, eight interceptions, six tackles for loss, forced a fumble, and recovered a fumble.

According to Miles' X account, he runs a 4.4 40.

Defensive backs are a priority in 2027

After landing five four-star prospects at defensive back in the 2025 class, the Wolverines are going to need to add some bodies in this cycle. After the coaching changes, Michigan lost young guys like Jayden Sanders and Elijah Dotson, along with Tevis Metcalf, TJ Metcalf, and Brandyn Hillman to the transfer portal.

Michigan signed three defensive backs in the 2026 cycle, adding a late addition in former Cal commit Ernest Nunley. He joins former Baylor commits Jamarion Vincent and Jordan Deck as the three DBs coming into the fold in 2026.

While there is young talent on the roster, Michigan is set to lose some starting experience after this season. Rod Moore, Jyaire Hill, Smith Snowden, and Zeke Berry are all gone, plus whoever might leave via the portal. 2027 is still a while away, but Michigan's secondary will look much different then.

Adding pieces like Miles and Mattison will be key for Kyle Whittingham in this cycle.