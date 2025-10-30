A top Wisconsin commit is set to visit Michigan football this weekend
Despite this weekend not being a huge game on paper for Michigan, the Wolverines are set to host several big-time recruits against the Boilermakers. One of which is a Wisconsin commit.
Linebacker Aden Reeder will be in attendance for an official visit -- another name you can add as a flip watch for Michigan. The Cincinnati (OH) St. Xavier linebacker committed to the Badgers back on May 12, but has been getting more offers as of late. He is the No. 6 commit in the Badgers' recruiting class.
Michigan offered Reeder on Oct. 21, and the Wolverines might have joined the party late, but they are getting a seat at the table. Iowa, Northwestern, Kentucky, and Nebraska have all offered Reeder recently, along with Michigan.
Who is Aden Reeder?
The rising 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker is ranked as a three-star prospect, according to the Composite. He is the No. 559 prospect in the country and the No. 40 linebacker in the 2026 class.
In 2024, Reeder compiled 72 tackles, 14.5 TFLs, three sacks, three PBUs, and one forced fumble in his junior year of high school.
Michigan's interest in Reeder has really ramped up since former Michigan State linebacker Braylon Hodges committed to Oregon over the Wolverines. The Wolverines are in need of linebackers and Michigan has really shifted its attention to the Wisconsin commit.
Michigan's 2026 linebacker needs
As of now, Michigan has three-star linebacker Markel Dabney as the only linebacker committed in its class. The Wolverines boast the No. 10 class in the '26 cycle, but getting linebackers to commit has been a challenge for Michigan.
The Wolverines are still trying to get four-star and Georgia commit, Nick Abrams, to flip their way, but as of now, it hasn't happened. Michigan wants to make Abrams its future star, but the Bulldogs are holding on strong in his recruitment. He recently took a visit to Ann Arbor and enjoyed the day.
With Michigan getting Reeder onto campus, it's possible the Wolverines do enough to sway him to come to Ann Arbor, which would give Michigan a needed second commit in its class.
