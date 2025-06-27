Commit Watch: Michigan expected to land elite offensive tackle
Following a relatively slow start, things are really starting to pick up for the Michigan Wolverines on the recruiting trail. Of the 18 current commitments in the 2026 class, seven of those have come in the month of June, headlined by guys like Zion Robinson (4-star WR), Titan Davis (4-star DL), Alister Vallejo (4-star DL), and McHale Blade (4-star DL).
It looks like Michigan is going to continue that momentum on Friday, as the Wolverines are projected to land one of the top offensive tackles in the nation.
Malakai Lee, a 6-6, 318-pound OT from the state of Hawaii, was recently projected by On3's Steve Wiltfong to land with Michigan. He's rated as the No. 11 OT prospect in the nation.
We'll find out tonight if Wiltfong is right, as Lee is set to officially announce his decision. You can tune into his announcement live via his Instagram account at 7:30 pm EST. Lee is deciding between Alabama, Georgia, Texas, and Michigan.
