Did the Wolverines shift the momentum in the recruitment of an elite Texas based wide receiver?
When it comes to recruiting, momentum can shift in the blink of an eye. The Michigan football program has been working in overdrive to get that momentum on their side with a ton of recruits right now. That started with an official visit roster full of elite talent over the weekend. One of those elite talents was Mansfield Texas wide receiver Zion Robinson.
Robinson is an absolute stud of a receiver. Coming in at 6-foot-4 and weighing 180-pounds,Bryce he is a prospect that could challenge early for playing time. Rated as a composite four-star talent and 135th overall, he is the type of tall receiver that offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey wants to pair with his young phenom quarterback Bryce Underwood. Based on Zion's social media posts, it appears he had a great time in Ann Arbor and maybe the Wolverine staff got some momentum moving their way over the weekend.
Robinson called out Michigan fans after posting and asking if they could get to 2000 "likes". As of this writing, the post was well over 2000, and Michigan fans have made it quite clear where they think Robinson should end up next year. One curious development in Robinson's recruitment occurred while he was still in Ann Arbor. He announced that he would be committing in July, while clarifying he still had not made a choice. However, the timing is unique to announce a commitment date during a visit. Maybe it is a positive sign, or maybe it is just a coincidence. Sherrone Moore and his staff certainly hope it is more than a coincidence.
