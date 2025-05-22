Highly coveted four-star WR from Texas moves up Michigan official visit
A four-star receiver out of Texas, Zion Robinson has moved his official visit up from June 13th to May 30th. Robinson is an elite athlete, coming in at 6-foot-4 and weighing 180-pounds. He's a tough cover with a great catch radius, the type of long, lanky, and speedy receiver that offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey has been targeting since getting to Ann Arbor.
Robinson is ranked as the 135th overall recruit for 2026 in composite ratings. Some recruiting sites have him slotted as high as 72nd overall. In addition to being an elite football player, Robinson is also a state champion track star. He won the Texas high jump last year with an amazing 6-foot-8 leap. That athleticism will make him a tough cover on the football field and jump balls in the end zone will certainly tip in his favor with that leaping ability.
Robinson made a visit to Michigan for the spring game and was seen talking to fellow Texas receiver Andrew Marsh after the game. Michigan is in the thick of this race and it is a huge plus that Robinson has moved his date up. Right now, there are no crystal balls for Robinson and he's keeping his recruitment very private. It feels like Michigan could snag this talented young man if they play their cards right and win his team over on May 30th.
