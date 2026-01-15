Dusty May offers son of former Michigan basketball star

Michigan fans might feel old with the most recent offer Dusty May and Co. sent out. The Wolverines recently offered JJ Crawford, the son of former Michigan star and long-time NBA player, Jamal Crawford.

Crawford is a 2029 combo guard out of Seattle Rainier Beach (Washington). He is a 6-foot-3 prospect, who holds offers from several programs. While he won't hit college for a while, Crawford has been offered by Kansas, Missouri, Oregon, Rutgers, USC, and Washington, among others.

JJ Crawford is currently playing alongside 2026 No. 1 overall prospect, and the pair are currently dominating in the Pacific Northwest.

Blessed to receive my 12th division 1 offer from the University of Michigan and their coaching staff! #agtg pic.twitter.com/IU6dXD2B6u — JJ Crawford (@JJ1Crawford) January 14, 2026

Of course, Jamal Crawford played one season in Ann Arbor, and was a key cog. Missing 12 games in 1999 due to an NCAA suspension, Crawford started 16 games and averaged 16.6 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.8 rebounds. Crawford, who was known for his 3-point shooting in the NBA, shot nearly 33% from deep in Ann Arbor.

Crawford would go on to play 20 seasons in the NBA. He had a career average of 14.6 points, while shooting 35% from deep. His best season in the NBA came in 2007-08 with the New York Knicks. In 80 games, Crawford averaged his career-high 20.6 points and dished out five assists per game.

Now, Crawford's son is playing in the same high school as he did and is showing out as a freshman. Could Michigan land Crawford's son? There are still three more years until Crawford has to make a decision, but it's certainly possible to see the next Crawford wearing maize and blue.

9th grader JJ Crawford GOES OFF for Rainier Beach vs Bishop Blanchet pic.twitter.com/sl7xOrZWDF — Home Team Hoops (@HomeTeamHoops) January 13, 2026