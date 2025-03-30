Elite 4-star DB from Texas has Michigan in top two after visit
Four star defensive back Chace Calicut has been projected to end up as a Texas Longhorn for a few months, but that all changed after a visit to Ann Arbor. Calicut had a great connection with defensive backs coach Lamar Morgan and said everything felt smooth and Ann Arbor. "Felt like being at home," Calicut said. The Michigan Wolverines are high on the elite DB and pulled out all the stops during his visit. He also addressed the rumors that his recruitment was basically over with Texas being the heavy favorite.
"They are in the top two. Everybody says Texas got me. I don't think so. I think these visits are going to set the bar. We're going to see. I like Michigan, and I like the way Coach Morgan and Coach Moore are family guys and are going to push their guys to the next level. Their program is elite. It's pro-like. I like that. They are up on the same level as Texas. It's whatever feels like home."- Chace Calicut, 4-star defensive back
Head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff have to feel like they did everything they could to sway Calicut to their side. His words bely the fact that his visit was 100% positive and certainly gave him a lot to think about. It's still going to be a tough haul to pull a Texas kid out of the Lone Star State, but it sounds like Michigan has started to make that chance a possibility.
