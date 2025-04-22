Elite 4-star recruit blown away by atmosphere at Michigan Stadium
The Michigan Wolverines have certainly made a strong impression on one of the top cornerbacks in the 2026 class. Making his second visit to Ann Arbor this month, four-star prospect Dorian Barney was in the Big House for Michigan's annual Spring Game over the weekend. In addition to spending time with head coach Sherrone Moore and some of the players, Barney got a taste of what it would feel like playing inside of the biggest stadium in the western hemisphere on fall Saturdays.
"The spring game was great," Barney told On3. The defense competed well and the atmosphere and environment were real. When I'm in that atmosphere, I feel like I'm living everyone's dream."
According to On3, Barney is the No. 18 cornerback in the country and the No. 19 prospect from the state of Georgia. Despite his obvious appreciation for everything that Michigan has to offer, On3 currently has Texas A&M and Alabama leading for his services.
Regardless of what the recruiting sites say, it's clear that Michigan has the ability to compete with anyone on the recruiting trail. And if head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff feel that Barney is the type of target they can't afford to miss on, expect Michigan to become a serious contender in this recruiting battle moving forward.
