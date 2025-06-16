Elite Michigan quarterback commit grinding in the offseason to reach new heights
Michigan's quarterback of the future, the next three seasons anyway, is firmly entrenched in his position in Ann Arbor. Bryce Underwood came to Michigan with more hoopla and expectations than any recruit in recent Michigan history. His size, athleticism, and cannon of a right arm have Michigan fans counting down the days until he takes his first game snap.
Even with a generational talent like Underwood locked in for the next three years, head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff have to look to the future and keep the quarterback room stocked with talent. The next wave of gunslinging talent rests on the arm of 2026 4/5-star quarterback Brady Smigiel. Smigiel is a high four-star/five-star talent, depending on which recruiting site you subscribe to. However, that is not enough for him, and it looks like he is putting in extra work to cement himself amongst the best in the 2026 class.
Smigiel, as the leader of the 2026 class, will return to campus for Victors Weekend and will wear his recruiting cap. His goal is to build a top 10 class around himself and continue to increase talent in Ann Arbor. Quarterbacks are generally the leaders of any recruiting class, so landing an elite one like Smigiel should help Sherrone and his staff's efforts to build their 2026 class. Smigiel certainly appears to be a great athlete, and he possesses the work ethic necessary to rise through the rankings and conclude his high school career as an elite player.
