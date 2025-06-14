Wolverine Digest

Michigan football makes huge jump in ESPN's latest 2026 recruiting ranking

The Wolverines went from being unranked to being inside the top-25.

Trent Knoop

With official visit season fully underway, Michigan football has gained a couple of commitments in recent days. The Wolverines snagged four-star DL McHale Blade and four-star DT Alister Vallejo to give Michigan nine commitments in the 2026 cycle. Of course, Michigan is still working some big targets such as five-star RB Savion Hiter and five-star edge rusher Carter Meadows, among plenty of others.

With Michigan gaining some more commitments, the Wolverines have been rising in recruiting rankings. ESPN recently updated its class rankings, and Michigan went from being unranked to having the No. 22 class in the cycle. ESPN signaled out QB Brady Smigiel and Blade as the top two commits, per ESPN.

"The Wolverines signed the No. 1 QB for the 2025 cycle in Bryce Underwood and he carries high expectations, but they continue to add talent to the position and landed ESPN 300 signal-caller Brady Smigiel. The onetime Florida State commit is not only an accurate passer, but he also plays with the confidence and swagger that will be needed battling with five-star Underwood.

"After losing two DLs in the first round of the NFL draft, Michigan added several DLs to this class, including ESPN 300 DE McHale Blade. Four-star DE Tariq Boney is a player to keep an eye on. He lacks ideal length but can be a well-rounded technician and a quick contributor. After scoring from off the beaten path with former standout TE Colston Loveland (Idaho), the Wolverines hope to strike big again from that same region with Matt Ludwig out of Montana. He is a versatile player with good ball skills who can be tough after the catch and fights for yards."

The Wolverines are in their third weekend of official visits and this is arguably the biggest weekend Michigan has had to date. The maize and blue have Hiter on campus along with OT John Turntine, WR Travis Johnson, and S Chace Calicut, among others. Michigan is hoping its done enough to end the weekend with a couple of players turning maize and blue. When it's all said and done, the Wolverines could have another top-10 recruiting class under Sherrone Moore.

