Michigan basketball appears to add a massive 7-foot freshman to 2025 class
After Dusty May landed 7-footers Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin last season, it might be a common theme for the second-year head coach: get more 7-footers. Michigan had already landed UCLA big man Aday Mara, who stands at 7-foot-3, but he was the lone player -- until now.
While it's not official by Michigan basketball or himself, it appears the Wolverines have landed 7-foot center Malick Kordel. He is from Fraport, Germany and has enrolled at the University of Michigan, according to the university's directory.
While Kordel nor the basketball team has announced the commitment, it would appear the deal is done if he's going to Michigan. Which means, the Wolverines have landed him over teams like Iowa, Butler, Villanova, and Xavier, among others.
In 2024, Kordel played in the Euro junior basketball league, averaging 11.3 points and 7.9 rebounds in 24.2 minutes per game with the Frankfurt Skyliners Junior. He did appear in one game with the 'senior' team and scored one point in four minutes of action.
Once it's made official, Kordel will likely redshirt his freshman year and learn behind Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr., and Mara before he sees much action in Year 2. It will be a bit of project, but being a big-framed 7-footer, Michigan could utilize him down the road.
Kordel now joins Trey McKenney, Winters Grady, and Patrick Liburd in the 2025 class. Oscar Goodman was also part of that class, but he reclassified during the season to join the Wolverines last year.
