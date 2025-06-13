Michigan football lands prediction for a transfer portal quarterback
Michigan football could be adding another QB to the room soon. The Wolverines hosted former East Carolina gunslinger Jake Garcia recently, and now there have been two predictions come in favor of Michigan landing the journeyman. Both On3's Pete Nakos, and The Wolverine's EJ Holland have placed predictions in favor of the Wolverines.
Garcia spent a couple of days in Ann Arbor this past week seeing Michigan and talking to the coaching staff. There was plenty of talk, following Mikey Keene's injury, that Michigan could add another veteran from the portal to compete with Bryce Underwood and Jadyn Davis, but it never came to fruition. Although Keene is progressing from his undisclosed injury, Michigan clearly still wants to add another QB to the room for added depth.
Garcia will be on his fourth college. The former four-star QB committed to Miami in 2021. He played there for two seasons before transferring to Missouri in 2023. Garcia didn't play a down for the Tigers, and then transferred to East Carolina in 2024.
Garcia struggled with ECU this past season and lost the starting job halfway through his sixth start to former Michigan State QB Katin Houser. Garcia threw for 1,426 yards, eight touchdowns, and 12 INTs this past season, including four INTs against Old Dominion in his second start with the program.
His best season came in 2022, in his sophomore year, with Miami. In eight games, Garcia threw for 803 yards, five touchdowns, and four INTs. Garcia has one year of eligibility remaining, but after suffering an injury early in his career, he could apply for a medical waiver to get another year of experience.
If he were to come to Michigan, it's hard to imagine Garcia being anything but a depth piece for Michigan. Both Underwood and Keene are the likely starter and backup, in that order, and Davis, Garcia, and Davis Warren would battle for the QB3 job.
