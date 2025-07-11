Five-star recruit includes Michigan basketball in final group
Michigan basketball received good news on the recruiting trail recently when it landed 7-foot-3 center Marcus Moller. Dusty May has made it apparent that he wants taller bigs in Ann Arbor. Bringing in Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf in Year 1 -- then landing UCLA transfer Aday Mara from the transfer portal.
With Moller already in the class, Michigan is in position to land yet another one. Five-star prospect Miikka Muurinen announced a top seven on Friday. The Wolverines will battle Arkansas, Duke, Kentucky, NC State, Indiana, and North Carolina
The 6-foot-10 forward plays his high school ball at Chandler (AZ) Compass Prep and is the No. 9 prospect in the 2026 class. He is also ranked as the second-best PF in the country, per the Composite.
Michigan and Arkansas are the only two programs he has taken official visits to. And speaking with On3, Muurinen said what he's looking for.
”In college I see myself as a stretch four, I think I could handle it a little more. I haven’t really been able to handle the ball much this season at AZ Compass, but that’s something I’m looking a little more at doing in college.
”The biggest factor for me will be how are the schools going to play me? That’s what matters. I’m comfortable as a stretch four, shooting the ball, catching it at the top of the key and using my dribble, catching lobs, you know the basic stuff as a four or five man today.”
