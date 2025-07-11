Ranking Michigan football's 2025 schedule from 12 to 1: No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers
Big Ten Media Days is just a few weeks away, and then fall camp will begin. Michigan football isn't too far out, and it's time to start analyzing the Wolverines' schedule for this fall.
In our series breaking down Michigan's schedule, we are going to rank the Wolverines' opponents from least difficult to most (12-1). Coming in at No. 8 will be Michigan's fifth opponent it faces on October 4: Wisconsin Badgers
2024 record: 5-7
Conference: Big Ten (14th-place finish in '24)
Overall Returning Production: 12th (67%)
Offensive returning production: 26th (68%)
Defensive returning production: 16th (67%)
SPI Rankings: 37th (7.2)
FPI Rankings: 38th (6.3)
It hasn't been the storybook start for Luke Fickell at Wisconsin. After taking the Cincinnati Bearcats to the College Football Playoff, Fickell has went 7-6 and 5-7, in his first two seasons with the Badgers. And things don't get any easier for Wisconsin in 2025 -- the Badgers have one of the hardest schedules in all of football.
The Badgers are hoping to get their passing attack in order after having the 102nd-ranked passing attack in the country last year. Maryland went out and landed Maryland transfer Billy Edwards Jr. to start. Wisconsin also returns Vinny Anthony at WR, and landed OSU transfer Jayden Ballard.
It's a prime matchup for Michigan when it sees Wisconsin. The Wolverines will get Wisconsin following an early bye week this year. The Wolverines will take a small break after heading to Lincoln to face Nebraska, and Michigan gets its head coach, Sherrone Moore, back, following the self-imposed suspension.
