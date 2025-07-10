ESPN reveals which position could hold Michigan football back in 2025
Heading into 2025, expectations are once again high for the Michigan Wolverines. Partly because of the Wolverines' finish in 2024, beating both Ohio State and Alabama as major underdogs. But also because Michigan has surely fixed its passing issues by bringing in experienced offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, along with five-star phenom QB Bryce Underwood.
But it wouldn't be the offseason without predictions. Some believe Michigan will make it back into the College Football Playoff in 2025 because of Underwood and the Wolverines' defense. But what could go wrong for Michigan to make it stumble in 2025?
According to ESPN, the area of concern is the Wolverines' playmakers at wide receiver.
"The Wolverines ranked 129th last season with just 1,678 passing yards. Quarterback play was part of the issue, as Michigan cycled through three quarterbacks (Davis Warren, Jack Tuttle and Alex Orji) in its first season after losing national champion JJ McCarthy. But Michigan's receivers collectively didn't make enough plays, as no wideout caught more than 27 passes or totaled more than 248 yards. The onus will be even greater on Michigan's receivers with tight end Colston Loveland -- the Wolverines' only reliable target last year -- now playing for the Chicago Bears. Instant impact from transfers Anthony Simpson (UMass) and Donaven McCulley (Indiana), combined with internal improvement from the likes of Fredrick Moore and Semaj Morgan, will be paramount if Michigan is going to threaten opposing defensive backfields in 2025."
Colston Loveland and Tyler Morris were the two leading pass catchers a year ago, but neither will be in Ann Arbor this year. Michigan will rely on 6-foot-5 WR Donaven McCulley, along with several others. Both Fred Moore and Semaj Morgan have been in the system for three years now, and Michigan needs both players to rise. Plus, the most impactful player the Wolverines will have -- statistically -- is UMass transfer Anthony Simpson. In 2023, Simpson caught for 792 yards for UMass.
Michigan also brought in a trio of WRs from the 2025 class it's high on. Four-star Andrew Marsh and Jamar Browder have been getting praise, and both of them could see the field early and often for Michigan in 2025.
