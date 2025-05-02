Former Michigan QB target issues apology for commitment event stunt
When it comes to picking your school of choice, highly rated recruits often like to hold events to formally make the announcements. That was the case when former Michigan target Trae Taylor decided to hold his commitment event on Thursday. The four-star 2027 QB ultimately chose Nebraska as his school of choice, but it was the way he did it that caused waves on social media.
You can see why below:
Shortly after Taylor made the announcement, fans flocked to social media to share their thoughts on his tossing of the Illinois hat. Needless to say, Illinois fans weren't amused, and even starting QB Luke Altmyer offered his opinion - referring to Taylor as a "cornball".
Considering how much attention his commitment video received on social media, Taylor took to Twitter to issue a former apology.
"I wanted to film this video to apologize to Illini nation. Throwing the hat the way I did today during my commitment is not the way I want to be perceived, and I know that was very disrespectful. I really just want to get on here and say that's not who I am, that's not the way I want to be known as. The moment got to me a little bit and I just want to say I'm sorry."
Although it's really not a big deal in the grand scheme of things, you've got to applaud Taylor for making the mature decision to issue a public apology. The reality is that in today's era of college football, it's never a good idea to burn any bridges. Taylor may be a Nebraska commit today, but it wouldn't be all that surprising to see the Illinois native end up with the Illini before his collegiate career is all said and done. With the NIL and the portal playing such a big factor, stranger things have happened.
