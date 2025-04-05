Four-Star running back snubs Michigan, Oregon and Washington to become a Trojan
Coach Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverine football program has been hearing an awful lot of bad news in the running back recruiting realm. Top target Javian Osborne has seen multiple crystal balls go the way of Marcus Freeman and his Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Top that off with another target choosing Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans and you have to think things are getting a little worrisome in Ann Arbor. Four-star top 200 running back Deshonne Redeaux committed to the Trojans after releasing a final six that included Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, UCLA, and Washington. Most recruiting experts had seen the USC Trojans as the team to beat and Redeaux confirmed that on Saturday.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound running back was a self-professed Trojans fan since he was a child. That coupled with the proximity of the Trojans program, proved insurmountable for the Wolverines and the other elite programs involved in this recruitment. While Michigan has been hearing bad news on the running back front for most of the week, they remain locked in and hopeful that their top target Savion Hiter will end up in a winged helmet. Hiter is seen by many as the top running back in the 2026 class. If Sherrone and his staff miss out on Osborne but land Hiter they will take that as a major win. I guess the old saying can't win them all rings true here. Hopefully, Michigan can land Hiter and win the one they truly want.
