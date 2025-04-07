Is Michigan football set to get a new 2026 commitment on Monday?

TUNE IN MONDAY! 4⭐️ TE Brock Harris is sent to announce his college commitment LIVE on the 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show! 📺



The No. 67 prospect in the Top247 will pick from Michigan, Oregon, Miami, BYU, Utah, and Georgia. 🏈 @BrockHarris2026



WATCH:… pic.twitter.com/XSoN918R0x