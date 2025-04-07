Is Michigan football set to get a new 2026 commitment on Monday?
Michigan football has just three commitments in the 2026 recruiting cycle, but will the Wolverines add a new name to the list later on Monday? Four-star tight end Brock Harris is set to make his commitment at 4pm ET. The Saint George (UT) Pine View product will choose between Michigan, Utah, BYU, Oregon, Georgia, and Miami (FL).
The four-star tight end is the nation's 56th-ranked prospect and the fifth-best tight end.
This has been a difficult recruitment to predict. Harris has ties to both BYU and Utah, but this feels like a Michigan vs. Oregon race. There aren't any Crystal Ball predictions placed in favor of Harris landing at any school, and the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine is almost deadlocked between the Ducks and Wolverines. Oregon has a small lead with a 20.9% chance of landing Harris, and Michigan is second with an 18.3% chance.
With Michigan landing just one tight end in the 2025 class -- Eli Owens, who is more of a Max Bredeson type -- the Wolverines have made the tight end position a priority in this cycle. After four-star Andrew Olesh spurned Michigan in favor of Penn State last cycle, Michigan really wants to get Harris in this class. The four-star tight end made his last visit to Ann Arbor back on March 28.
The 6-6 tight end told Michigan Wolverines On SI back in November that he enjoyed watching how the offense operated around then-starter Colston Loveland. Even though the Wolverines have a new offensive coordinator, Chip Lindsey isn't going to go away from getting his playmakers the football. Harris could be the next star tight end in Michigan's offense if he chooses to come to Ann Arbor.
"Yeah, when you see all those guys come out of Michigan and then getting to watch Colston in person was awesome," Harris said of the tight end tradition at Michigan. "I saw how much the offense revolves around the tight end."
Stay with Michigan Wolverines On SI as Harris makes a commitment later today.
