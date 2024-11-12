Latest update on 5-star Bryce Underwood not good news for Michigan football
The recruiting battle for five-star Belleville (Mich.) quarterback Bryce Underwood has heated up in recent weeks, as Michigan football puts on a full-court press in an attempt to flip the No. 1 player in the 2025 class from his commitment to LSU.
However, after visiting Baton Rouge for the Tigers' home game against Alabama this past weekend, the latest report on Underwood's leanings is not good news for the Wolverines.
"There is a strong sense that Bryce Underwood will sign with LSU in a few weeks," Rivals' national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman reported on Monday. "After returning to Baton Rouge this weekend, the expectations is that Underwood will be a Tiger."
Michigan has gone all-in on its attempt to sway Underwood away from LSU, with reports suggesting the five-star is in for an NIL deal approaching $10 million from whichever school he signs with during the early signing period in December.
Fresh off his visit to LSU, it appears as if Underwood's commitment to the Tigers remains firm. Time will tell is the Wolverines are able to make any headway in their efforts with the five-star prior to his decision day on Dec. 4.
