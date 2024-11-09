Recruiting: Michigan 2026 QB commit Brady Hart putting up eye-popping numbers
When it comes to Michigan football recruiting talk, everything centers around the Wolverines' pursuit of five-star Belleville (Mich.) quarterback Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 class.
However, Michigan already has its 2026 signal-caller locked in with a commitment, and the numbers the current high school junior has put up this season should garner a lot of attention.
Cocoa (Fla.) quarterback Brady Hart gave his verbal pledge to Michigan back in June, and has done nothing but inspire confidence during his junior season this fall. Leading the Tigers to a 6-3 record in the regular season, Hart recorded 2,898 passing yards and 28 touchdowns while completing 167-of-239 attempts (70%) through the air, per MaxPreps.
While all of the buzz concerning Michigan's recruiting has centered around Underwood, Hart is a Top 100 prospect in his own right. According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, the 6-foot-4, 180-pounder is considered the No. 89 overall prospect, No. 8 quarterback and No. 16 player from the state of Florida in the 2026 class.
Adding talent in their quarterback room will need to be one of the highest priorities for the Wolverines this offseason. Even if Michigan is able to flip Underwood from LSU, it's likely head coach Sherrone Moore and offensive coordinator/QB coach Kirk Campbell will add another signal-caller out of the transfer portal. While there's a lot of uncertainty at the position for the Maize and Blue, Michigan has a good one locked in down the road with Hart.
