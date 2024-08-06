Michigan basketball in top group for massive 2025 center
Two big keys for Dusty May's system at Michigan are that he wants a capable point guard who can move the ball down the court and he needs a big center. Could the Wolverines be looking at their future center from the 2025 cycle?
Xavion Staton, a 6-foot-11 center, announced a final six recently that included Michigan basketball. The Wolverines will be contending with Arizona, BYU, Stanford, UNLV, and, USC. Staton also announced he set up five official visits. He will be visiting the Wolverines along with BYU, Stanford, USC, and UNLV.
Staton hails from Las Vegas (NV) Sierra Vista. According to the 247Sports' Composite, Staton is the 33rd-ranked prospect in the entire '25 cycle. He is the third-ranked center and the No. 1 prospect in Nevada. He has set his official visit to Ann Arbor for September 21. It will be the first time he's visited Michigan.
There aren't any predictions in for where Staton may go to school, but looking at the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, UNLV holds a slight lead with a 28.3% chance of landing Staton.
Here is On3's scouting report:
The piece of Xavion Staton’s game that pops is the defensive ability. He is an excellent shot blocker with natural feel. He has very long arms with high-set shoulders and a big standing reach and quick-twitch pop. There is an intimidation factor he brings throughout the course of a game. Offensively, Staton needs reps to continue working on his feel for the game. He is a dunker spot, front of the rim-type big right now. Listed as a true 7-footer, he has natural touch beyond the arc, but he needs the reps to work on balance, feet, and load. There is some unique defensive ability, possibly the best rim protector in the class. That will keep him high in the rankings and bring him a lot of notoriety. He plays with a good motor and generally affects play when he is in the game.
