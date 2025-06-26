Michigan commit Jaylen Pile reacts to commitment of fellow Texas receiver to recruiting class
Jaylen Pile was one of the first recruits to commit to Michigan football's class of 2026 as he pledged to the Wolverines back in October of last year.
With Pile having been committed for so long, he is getting to know the program inside and out before he officially signs with the Wolverines, and he has not been shy about his desire to try to recruit more top talent into the class to join him.
That's why Pile so thrilled on Wednesday when Michigan added another wide receiver to the class in four-star Zion Robinson, who also happens to hail from the Longhorn state.
"Everything is bigger in Texas and we're bringing that same energy to Ann Arbor," Pile told Michigan on SI while reacting to the news of Robinsons commitment.
Pile and Robinson have the potential to turn out to be quite the dynamic duo in the Maize and Blue under wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy.
While Pile, at 6-foot-1 and 187 pounds, provides a presence in the slot and is a receiver who can create matchup problems between the numbers while also having the ability to make plays down field, Robinson, standing at nearly 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, will give the Wolverines an ultra-athletic outside threat whose frame and catch radius should give college football secondaries across the country trouble.
247 Sports' Gabe Brooks compares Robinson to Los Angeles Chargers receiver Quentin Johnston—a name that Michigan fans are well aware of considering how Johnston performed against the Wolverines in the 2022 College Football Playoff. Robinson is also a state championship high jump gold medalist in track and field and has an overall high ceiling as a receiver.
Both Pile and Robinson put up big numbers in their junior season of high school football last year, with Robinson catching 42 passes for 527 yards and eight touchdowns, while Pile recorded 63 catches for 1,367 yards and 19 touchdowns, all of which were career highs for the standout receivers.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
ESPN: Michigan running back has one of the most unbreakable college football records
Incoming Michigan transfer says the goal is a National Championship
Michigan's 4-star QB commit rated among the best in the country
Michigan Football announces 'Maize Out' game for 2025 season