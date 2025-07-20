Michigan commit selected to play in prestigious high school football all-star game
Michigan football class of 2026 four-star defensive line commit Titan Davis has accepted an invitation to the Navy All-American Bowl in 2026. The DeSmet (St. Louis, MO.) prospect will play in the annual East vs. West matchup on Saturday, January 10 in the Alamdome in San Antonio, TX. The game will be televised on NBC beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern Time and will feature the nation's top 100 high school football players.
Davis, according to the NBC article, was selected to the game by the Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee, comprised of the All-American Bowl, 247Sports and NXGN. The 6-foot-4, 262-pounder committed to the Wolverines in June and is part of the currently 10th-ranked class in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.
He ranks as the No. 103 player in the nation in his class and is the 10th-best defensive line prospect in the class of 2026, according to the Rivals industry rankings.