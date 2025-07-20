Wolverine Digest

Michigan commit selected to play in prestigious high school football all-star game

Defensive line commit Titan Davis will head to the Alamodome to compete in 2026 Navy All-American Bowl

Seth Berry

Dec 3, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; A Michigan Wolverines player holds their helmet following their 43-22 victory against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Michigan football class of 2026 four-star defensive line commit Titan Davis has accepted an invitation to the Navy All-American Bowl in 2026. The DeSmet (St. Louis, MO.) prospect will play in the annual East vs. West matchup on Saturday, January 10 in the Alamdome in San Antonio, TX. The game will be televised on NBC beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern Time and will feature the nation's top 100 high school football players.

Davis, according to the NBC article, was selected to the game by the Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee, comprised of the All-American Bowl, 247Sports and NXGN. The 6-foot-4, 262-pounder committed to the Wolverines in June and is part of the currently 10th-ranked class in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

He ranks as the No. 103 player in the nation in his class and is the 10th-best defensive line prospect in the class of 2026, according to the Rivals industry rankings.

Seth Berry
