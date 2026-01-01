Michigan PFF grades, snap counts following loss to Texas in Citrus Bowl
In this story:
Michigan suffered its final loss in 2025 on Wednesday night. The Wolverines finished 9-4 on the season after losing to Texas, 41-27, in the Citrus Bowl.
Both teams were without some key players and it was a great game for 3.5 quarters, but Michigan made too many mistakes late in the game. Arch Manning and Co. capitalized and finished the game with a 14-point win.
QB Bryce Underwood showed off his talents, but his poor decision-making also came to light once again. Underwood tossed three INTs -- one in the red zone -- and Michigan couldn't make up for the mistakes.
Following Michigan's loss, here are PFF grades and snap counts to know..
Top 10 Offensive Players
- LG Nathan Efobi - 78.3 grade
- TE Marlin Klein - 73.2 grade
- WR Kendrick Bell - 70.0 grade
- RB Micah Ka'apana - 67.6 grade
- RB Bryson Kuzdzal - 64.3 grade
- RG Jake Guarnera - 61.8 grade
- TE Hogan Hansen - 61.4 grade
- TE Zack Marshall - 60.4 grade
- C Kaden Strayhorn - 58.2 grade
- TE Deakon Tonielli - 57.9 grade
Bottom Five Offensive Players
- RG Brady Norton - 47.6 grade
- WR Semaj Morgan - 49.4 grade
- QB Bryce Underwood - 50.5 grade
- TE Jalen Hoffman - 54.0 grade
- WR Andrew Marsh - 55.4 grade
Top 10 Defensive Players
- DT Damon Payne - 74.2 grade
- LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng - 72.4 grade
- LB Troy Bowles - 66.3 grade
- DT Trey Pierce - 65.2 grade
- S Jaden Mangham - 63.8 grade
- Dt Rayshaun Benny - 60.4 grade
- CB Jyaire Hill - 60.0 grade
- S Brandyn Hillman - 59.6 grade
- Edge Nate Marshall - 58.8 grade
- LB Cole Sullivan - 57.7 grade
Bottom Five Defensive Players
- DL Ike Iwunnah - 33.1 grade
- DL Enow Etta - 48.0 grade
- CB Zeke Berry - 49.6 grade
- DT Tre Williams - 50.0 grade
- S Jordan Young - 51.2 grade
Snap Counts To Know
- After center Greg Crippen exited the game, freshman Kaden Strayhorn came in and played 80 snaps
- Making his return, WR Semaj Morgan saw 18 snaps, which was fifth among Michigan WRs
- RB Micah Ka'apana saw 26 snaps playing behind Bryson Kuzdzal
- Freshman safety Jordan Young saw a season-high 44 snaps
- Freshman edge rusher Nate Marshall saw a season-high 27 snaps
- Freshman Chase Taylor was LB3 in terms of snaps, seeing 19 behind Cole Sullivan and Jimmy Rolder
- Freshman CB Shamari Earls saw 12 snaps, his first playing time since Week 9 against Michigan State
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage fromMichigan Wolverines on SI —
- Social media reacts to Michigan's loss to Texas, looks ahead to 2026
- Takeaways from Michigan's collapse against Texas, finishes 2025 9-4
- Michigan star WR Andrew Marsh makes number change ahead of Texas game
- Former Michigan starter enters the transfer portal
- Joel Klatt describes why Kyle Whittingham to Michigan is an 'incredible fit'
Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop