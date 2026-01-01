Michigan PFF grades, snap counts following loss to Texas in Citrus Bowl

Michigan suffered its final loss in 2025 on Wednesday night. The Wolverines finished 9-4 on the season after losing to Texas, 41-27, in the Citrus Bowl.

Both teams were without some key players and it was a great game for 3.5 quarters, but Michigan made too many mistakes late in the game. Arch Manning and Co. capitalized and finished the game with a 14-point win.

QB Bryce Underwood showed off his talents, but his poor decision-making also came to light once again. Underwood tossed three INTs -- one in the red zone -- and Michigan couldn't make up for the mistakes.

Following Michigan's loss, here are PFF grades and snap counts to know..

Top 10 Offensive Players

LG Nathan Efobi - 78.3 grade TE Marlin Klein - 73.2 grade WR Kendrick Bell - 70.0 grade RB Micah Ka'apana - 67.6 grade RB Bryson Kuzdzal - 64.3 grade RG Jake Guarnera - 61.8 grade TE Hogan Hansen - 61.4 grade TE Zack Marshall - 60.4 grade C Kaden Strayhorn - 58.2 grade TE Deakon Tonielli - 57.9 grade

Bottom Five Offensive Players

RG Brady Norton - 47.6 grade WR Semaj Morgan - 49.4 grade QB Bryce Underwood - 50.5 grade TE Jalen Hoffman - 54.0 grade WR Andrew Marsh - 55.4 grade

Top 10 Defensive Players

DT Damon Payne - 74.2 grade LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng - 72.4 grade LB Troy Bowles - 66.3 grade DT Trey Pierce - 65.2 grade S Jaden Mangham - 63.8 grade Dt Rayshaun Benny - 60.4 grade CB Jyaire Hill - 60.0 grade S Brandyn Hillman - 59.6 grade Edge Nate Marshall - 58.8 grade LB Cole Sullivan - 57.7 grade

Bottom Five Defensive Players

DL Ike Iwunnah - 33.1 grade DL Enow Etta - 48.0 grade CB Zeke Berry - 49.6 grade DT Tre Williams - 50.0 grade S Jordan Young - 51.2 grade

Snap Counts To Know

After center Greg Crippen exited the game, freshman Kaden Strayhorn came in and played 80 snaps

Making his return, WR Semaj Morgan saw 18 snaps, which was fifth among Michigan WRs

RB Micah Ka'apana saw 26 snaps playing behind Bryson Kuzdzal

Freshman safety Jordan Young saw a season-high 44 snaps

Freshman edge rusher Nate Marshall saw a season-high 27 snaps

Freshman Chase Taylor was LB3 in terms of snaps, seeing 19 behind Cole Sullivan and Jimmy Rolder

Freshman CB Shamari Earls saw 12 snaps, his first playing time since Week 9 against Michigan State