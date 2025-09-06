Michigan commit to visit South Carolina on Saturday for gameday
According to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, four-star Michigan commit Julian Walker will visit South Carolina on Saturday for its game against South Carolina State. Walker committed to the Wolverines back on July 1 and Michigan landed him over the Gamecocks.
Walker, the Irmo (SC) Dutch Fork prospect, chose to come to Ann Arbor over South Carolina, where his father is the Assistant Strength and Conditioning coach.
According to the Composite, the 6-foot-6, 252-pound edge rusher is the No. 145 player in the 2026 recruiting cycle and the No. 18 edge rusher.
Michigan currently has the No. 10 class in the country. The Wolverines have a pair of five-star recruits: edge Carter Meadows and RB Savion Hiter. But the prospect of Walker teaming up with Meadows was something he couldn't initially pass up. However, with Walker's relationship with Shane Beamer and his father -- it's something Michigan fans will have to monitor as time moves on.
Here is 247Sports' Clint Brewster's scouting report on Walker
"Walker possesses great overall size and length that correlates well to the next level as a 3-4 defensive lineman. He has fluid movements to get past the offensive tackle from both inside and outside rushes. Chases the ball with a great motor and can turn and flatten down the line of scrimmage. Plays with reactive quickness and has a counter move. Walker has the strength and toughness to be disruptive against the run and make plays as a true 3-down player. Depending on body type and how he develops, Walker could potentially move inside on passing downs."
