Where Michigan sits in ESPN's latest power rankings ahead of Oklahoma matchup
It wasn't the most dominant start Michigan could've had in Week 1, but the Wolverines were impressive nonetheless. Behind starter Bryce Underwood, Michigan managed to put up 34 points against New Mexico, but the Wolverines' defense allowed the Lobos to score 17 points against it. While 17 might sound like a lot, Wink Martindale wasn't going to show his hand with a major matchup against Oklahoma looming.
Following Week 1, and a 34-17 win over the Lobos, ESPN updated its college football power rankings. Michigan fell one spot to No. 14.
"True freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood lived up to the hype in his debut after winning the starting job during preseason. The former No. 1 recruit completed 21 of 31 passes for 251 yards and a touchdown, as the Wolverines coasted by New Mexico, 34-17. Alabama transfer Justice Haynes rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns, providing a glimpse of what could be a dynamic Michigan backfield. Underwood will be tested next weekend at Oklahoma. The Wolverines defense will be tested, too, especially if standout linebacker Jaishawn Barham can't play in the first half after he was ejected for targeting in the third quarter during a sack. Coach Sherrone Moore said the Wolverines will appeal the ruling with hopes of getting Barham back."
The Wolverines will now head into Norman, Oklahoma to play a hungry, new-look Sooners team. Oklahoma went out and landed dual-threat QB John Mateer, who was elite at Washington State. The Sooners also landed Cal RB Jayden Ott. The new-look offense will test Michigan's defense on Saturday.
With Jaishawn Barham out for the first half, the Wolverines will need the likes of Jimmy Rolder, Cole Sullivan, and Troy Bowles to step up alongside veteran Ernest Hausmann for the first 30 minutes of the game. Keeping Mateer contained will be a major key for Michigan on Saturday.
More Michigan News:
Michigan takes a dive on ESPN's FPI, mixed views ahead of Oklahoma showdown
Games notes fans should know prior to Michigan taking on Oklahoma
Sherrone Moore updates the health of a few Michigan players ahead of Oklahoma
Sherrone Moore shares the final verdict for Jaishawn Barham's targeting call
Two Michigan players made Big Ten team of the week after Week 1 win
Michigan football is an early underdog against Oklahoma in Week 2