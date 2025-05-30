Michigan continues recruiting hot streak, makes top five for powerful linebacker recruit
While making a "top teams" list in recruiting means very little, Michigan has been making those very lists at an astonishing rate over the last month. That hot streak continued this week as the Wolverines made the final five for On300 linebacker recruit Anthony Davis, Jr. The elite prospect included Florida, Alabama, Auburn, and Ole Miss, along with Michigan. That is a heavyweight top-five list, and the Wolverines have their work cut out for them if they want to truly be in contention for Davis' talents.
As it stands, head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff are on the outside looking in with the fourth-lowest percentage (8.6) of securing Davis' commitment of the top five he identified. The Auburn Tigers are the leaders according to On3 with a 34% chance, followed by Alabama at 20.9%, Ole Miss at 12.9%, and they are leading Florida, which sits at 6.5%. While Davis has not set a commitment date, the Wolverines will have to wow him and his team if they get him on campus for an official visit. It feels like Davis is going to end up in SEC territory. However, you can never count out Sherrone Moore and his staff; Ann Arbor can be a magical place, and the facilities are top-notch.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
