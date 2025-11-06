Michigan flips a top Wisconsin commit, adds 22nd prospect to 2026 class
Michigan football officially pulled off the flip. The Wolverines flipped linebacker Aden Reeder, who was committed to Wisconsin. The former Badger commit was in Ann Arbor this past weekend to see Michigan take on Purdue, and it was clearly a success.
On Monday, predictions came flooding in favor of Michigan and it didn't take too much longer before it was official. Reeder wasn't highly recruited, committing to Wisconsin back on May 12. Since his commitment, teams like Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Kentucky, and Northwestern, along with Michigan, all offered Reeder.
Who is Aden Reeder?
Reeder hails from Cincinnati (OH) St. Xavier and was the No. 6 commit in Wisconsin's 2026 recruiting class.
The rising 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker is ranked as a three-star prospect, according to the Composite. He is the No. 555 prospect in the country and the No. 40 linebacker in the 2026 class.
In 2024, Reeder compiled 72 tackles, 14.5 TFLs, three sacks, three PBUs, and one forced fumble in his junior year of high school.
Both Kentucky and Northwestern entered the mix at the same time as Michigan, but the Wolverines did enough to sway Reeder to come to Ann Arbor. The environment and the way Michigan can develop its linebackers were enough to get Reeder to flip.
Getting Reeder was a big lift for Michigan's LB room
The Wolverines missed out on several top targets before shifting their attention to Reeder. He will now join three-star LB Markel Dabney as the two commits for the Wolverines. But Michigan isn't done trying to add to the class.
The Wolverines are still after four-star Georgia commit Nick Abrams, but Michigan has work to do there. Abrams is one of the best LBs in the country and he has enjoyed his visits to Ann Arbor, but UGA currently has the edge for him.
Michigan also recently hosted USF commit Kaden Catchings this past weekend, too. Catchings is also a three-star prospect, and he's had interest in Michigan before. The two parties hadn't lost communication and the Wolverines did enough to at least get him on campus this past weekend.
