CFB analyst predicts one Michigan football sophomore to breakout in 2025
If Michigan football is going to reclaim the Big Ten and get back to the College Football Playoff after an 8-5 season, the Wolverines are going to need some players to step up and lead the way. With the maize and blue losing their top two running backs -- Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards -- and getting a new starting quarterback in 2025, the offense will look much different when Michigan takes the field in the fall.
Either veteran Mikey Keene or five-star freshman Bryce Underwood will be in line to start for the Wolverines at quarterback, but that's just one position Michigan is going to heavily rely on. Going back to 2021, Michigan has really established its ground-and-pound attack. The Wolverines went out and landed former Alabama running back Justice Haynes from the portal and he's going to play a significant role for the Wolverines next year.
RELATED: ESPN says to keep your eyes on one Michigan football newcomer in 2025
But in the Wolverines' offense, there are two backs who play a signature role. Former Mr. Ohio Football, Jordan Marshall, showcased his skills in the ReliaQuest Bowl running for 100 yards against Alabama. According to 247Sports' analyst Andrew Ivins, predicts Marshall is in line for a breakout 2025 campaign.
Marshall saw five games of action, but since he played his fifth game Michigan's bowl game, Marshall gets a redshirt year. The former Cincinnati (OH) Moeller back ran the ball 31 times for 120 yards in his lone season in Ann Arbor.
Following Marshall's game against Alabama, Sherrone Moore compared him to former Michigan great, Blake Corum.
“Yeah, I think he’s got a bright future,” Sherrone Moore said. “Like I said, he reminds me so much of Blake Corum. The way he approaches his business, and what he does off the field to take care of his body, and you obviously saw how he runs. He’s a physical runner, he can make people miss, he can run you over, he obviously has that burst.
“And all the credit in the world to Alabama and the way they play defense – physical style of defense, but I thought our guys really bowed up and played physical ball. But Jordan Marshall’s gonna be a special back. He’s got a lot of ability, but he works really hard, so I think that’s the piece that really makes him different.”
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football: New OC Chip Lindsey speaks on rivalries with Michigan State, Ohio State
Michigan Football: Chip Lindsey talks expectations and development of the 2025 quarterback room
Michigan Football: Ranking all 14 incoming transfers based on predicted production
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7