Michigan Football: 4-star safety locks in visit with Wolverines

NEWS: Four-Star Safety Simeon Caldwell has locked in 4️⃣ Spring Visits & 4️⃣ Official Visits, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’2 195 S from Jacksonville, FL is ranked as a Top 95 Recruit in the ‘26 Class (per On3)https://t.co/63e0JszfVM pic.twitter.com/8St210VsTN