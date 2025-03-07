Michigan Football: 4-star safety locks in visit with Wolverines
The Michigan Wolverines have added another visitor this spring, as four-star safety Simeon Caldwell recently announced he'll make the trip to Ann Arbor on March 22. Caldwell, a 6-2, 195 pound prospect from Jacksonville (FL), is ranked as a Top 100 recruit in the 2026 class according to On3.
Along with his trip to Ann Arbor, the four-star safety also plans on making a trip to Georgia (March 11), Ohio State (March 29 & April 12), and USC (April 26). Caldwell has also locked in four official visits this summer, including Miami (May 30), USC (June 6), Notre Dame (June 10), and Ohio State (June 20).
As of this writing, On3 currently has Ohio State as the favorite to land Caldwell, with a prediction of 27.7 percent. Notre Dame (20.8 percent) and USC (14.9 percent) are the other current leaders for his services.
With only three current commitments in the 2026 class, the Michigan Wolverines currently rank No. 11 in the Big Ten and No. 33 nationally. Of course, there is still plenty of time to build the 2026 class in the coming months, and the Wolverines are fresh off of signing one of the top recruiting classes in 2025. With head coach Sherrone Moore leading the way, along with Michigan's full embrace of its NIL potential, maize and blue faithful should expect another highly rated class in 2026.
