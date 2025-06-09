Michigan Football: 4-star safety says Wolverines are 'at the top' of his list
The Michigan Wolverines welcomed several top commitments to Ann Arbor over the weekend, and it sounds like the recruiting event was a massive success. One of those recruits in attendance was four-star safety Donovan Webb. The 6-0, 182-pound prospect out of Texas spoke with Sam Spiegelman of Rivals and said that the Wolverines are currently at the top of his list.
"Michigan has always been at the top of my list," Spiegelman told Webb. "I don't see that changing."
Webb is rated as the No. 46 prospect from the state of Texas and the No. 29 safety in the nation, according to 247Sports composite. He currently holds nearly 40 offers from some of the nation's top programs, including Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, LSU, and Michigan. But based on Webb's own words, it sounds like the Wolverines are firmly in the driver's seat with this recruiting battle.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan to host QB prospect with potential to become first-round NFL Draft pick
The waiting game begins as NCAA ruling looms over Michigan
For Michigan fans, beating Ohio State matters more than the College Football Playoff
Big Ten analysts predict Michigan Football's fate in 2025, and it's not great