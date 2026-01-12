Michigan CB Jyaire Hill makes decision on 2026 with the Wolverines
Michigan has a massive piece coming back to its defense in 2026. Cornerback Jyaire Hill posted on his Instagram account with a photo of himself with the 'LFG147' campaign, signaling that he will be back in Ann Arbor for his senior year.
Not only was the transfer portal an option for Hill, but he was also likely pondering leaving for the NFL. Ahead of the 2025 season, Hill was being projected as a potential top-20 pick in the draft.
But Hill will head back to Michigan for what's likely his last ride and star as the Wolverines' main cornerback.
Jyaire Hill's career in Ann Arbor
Hill came to Michigan back in 2023, but played in four games, giving him a redshirt season. Then in 2024, Hill started nine games and played in all 12 for the Wolverines. Hill had 32 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, and one INT in his first real season playing college football.
In 2025, Hill established himself as a legit player for the Wolverines. Hill was sixth on the team with 36 tackles, and he added three TFLs, and one sack to his resume. For his play in 2025, Hill was an All-Big Ten selection.
According to Pro Football Focus, Hill had a 77.3 defensive grade and he was the second-best player against the pass. Per PFF, Hill had a 75.7 coverage grade and was one player the opposition didn't want to target.
Hill allowed just 26 receptions on 49 targets his way. Hill allowed just over 53% of the passes going his way to be completed, and he was behind both rotational players, Elijah Dotson and Jaden Mangham.
Michigan will get its two main corners back in 2026
With Hill coming back next season, Michigan will now get its two main CBs back in the fold. Zeke Berry initially entered the transfer portal, but he opted to come back to Ann Arbor for one more season.
Michigan has lost a lot to the transfer portal -- a lot of rotational pieces -- but the Wolverines secured their top players. Michigan is hopeful it can land Utah veteran Smith Snowden and that would give the Wolverines a really good trio in the secondary.
