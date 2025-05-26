Michigan football a finalist for coveted WR who sets decision date; Oregon team to beat
Michigan football currently has one WR prospect committed in the 2026 cycle, which is four-star Jaylen Pile. But after taking three WRs in the 2025 class, the Wolverines are looking to secure at least two more playmakers to match last cycle. One of those playmakers the Wolverines have been looking at is four-star Messiah Hampton.
The 6-foot WR announced a final seven recently that included Michigan. The Wolverines will battle Oregon, Penn State, Syracuse, Ohio State, Georgia, and Miami. Hampton added that he will make his final decision and commit to a school on June 13.
Hampton, the Rochester (NY) product, is the Composite's 100th-best player in the 2026 class. He is also the 11th-ranked WR, and top player from New York. While the Wolverines made his top seven, Michigan has much work to do in order to secure his commitment.
Oregon appears to be trending for Hampton. On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Ducks a 89.3% chance of landing the coveted WR. He has been in Ann Arbor just one time for an unofficial visit, but as of now, Hampton doesn't have an official scheduled for Michigan.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football climbs in ESPN's latest SP+ Rankings prior to 2025 season
ESPN predicts a career year from Detroit Lions' edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson following 2024 injury
Big Ten coaches sound off on Michigan football in 2025; including one head-scratching comment
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson