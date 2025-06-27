Michigan Football adds another elite piece to its 2026 recruiting class
The Michigan Wolverines added another massive piece to the 2026 recruiting class on Friday, as 4-star offensive tackle Malakai Lee made it official. Lee chose the Wolverines over Alabama, Georgia, and Texas.
Rated as the No. 10 offensive tackle in the nation, Lee provides yet another huge boost to Sherrone Moore's 2026 recruiting class. The 6-6, 318-pound prospect out of Hawaii held nearly 20 offers from some of the top programs around the country, but ultimately decided that Michigan provided the best opportunity.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins said that Lee's traits as an offensive lineman are as good as it gets.
"He’s all of 6-6, 325 pounds with verified 36” arms and an 85”+ wingspan. He’s a fluid mover as well and has the feet, balance and frame to project as a tackle and could line up on either side, right or left in college."
With Lee now part of the 2026 class, Michigan is sure to continue its rise in the latest recruiting rankings.
