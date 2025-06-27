Michigan Football adds another elite piece to its 2026 recruiting class

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Malakai Lee has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’7 320 OT from Kaneohe, HI chose the Wolverines over Georgia, Texas, & Alabama



“Thank you God for helping me through this process. GO BLUE!!”https://t.co/xyCnBNv379 pic.twitter.com/r79GhHtElW