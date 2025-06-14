Michigan football adds five-star specialist to recruiting class

A life long dream come true!! Incredibly proud to announce I am 100% COMMITTED TO THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN! A special thanks to my parents who helped me chase my dream. #GoBlue @JTBrown721 @jbrowngoblue @TurnerBernard1 @steverausch17 @bkullos @oc_football @Coach_Casper… pic.twitter.com/QaNHsmUoAI