Michigan football adds five-star specialist to recruiting class

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Michigan football added another commitment to the 2026 class on Saturday. The Wolverines received a verbal commitment from long snapper Colton Dermer. According to Kohl's Kicking, Dermer is a five-star LS and the No. 6-ranked player in the entire 2026 class. Dermer is a native of Phoenix (AZ).

Here is what Kohl's says about Dermer and his LS ability:

Dermer is a prospect in the 2026 class with elite snapper talent, great size, and tremendous athleticism. He rips the cover off the ball with impressive velocity and extremely tight ball rotation. At the 2025 Kohl’s Spring Western Showcase, Dermer finished with an average snap time of .66 seconds and ran a 4.93-second 40-yard dash. He has the talent and attributes needed to be a scholarship snapper.

The Wolverines have had some great LS in recent years. Michigan relied heavily on Cameron Cheeseman before he left for the NFL, and most recently, William Wagner was one of the best in college before landing a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.

This season, Michigan returns veteran Greg Tarr who will likely take the reigns.

Greg Tar
David Reginek-Imagn Images

