2026 Michigan signee exits Ann Arbor and signs with Georgia

The new Michigan staff has done a really good job at retaining most of the Wolverines' 2026 recruiting class. Heading into Friday, the Wolverines had lost just four recruits since Sherrone Moore's firing. TE Matt Ludwig (Texas Tech), OL Bear McWhorter (Auburn), WR Brady Marchese (Auburn, and S Andre Clarke (Kentucky) -- but a new name was added to the list.

On Friday, long snapper Colton Dermer quietly announced he had requested to be released from his LOI with Michigan and he had committed to Georgia in the process.

Dermer, an Arizona product, was a three-star Composite player. Dermer was the No. 9 LS per the Composite, but Kohl's Kicking was very high on Dermer as he committed to the Wolverines.

Kohl's Kicking ranked Dermer as a five-star LS and the No. 6 player at his position.

"Dermer is a freak in the 2026 class. He checks every box a coach could possibly want and then some. This is why he is on scholarship to the University of Michigan. Dermer's a strong snapper who rips the cover off the ball. At the 2025 Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp, he snapped every ball with tight rotation. Dermer has a rare combination of size, athleticism, and snapping talent. During the athletic testing portion of camp, he ran a 4.93-second 40-yard dash. Dermer is the type of talent who has the ability to play the position for a very long time."

Where things stand at Michigan with its LS position

Losing a young, talented LS isn't easy, but Michigan will utilize the transfer portal moving forward. The Wolverines already landed their likely starter in 2026, after signing Pitt LS Nico Crawford. In fact, Michigan has signed three specialists since the transfer portal opened.

Greg Tarr was Michigan's LS this past season, but he graduated and could become the next Michigan LS to make it into the NFL.

With Dermer's exit, Michigan will look to secure a new LS in the upcoming class for some youth at the position.