Michigan star becomes 70th All-American in program's history

What a a season!

Trent Knoop

Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the first time since 2021, Michigan softball has an All-American. After batting .379 on the year, and leading the team with 59 runs, 75 hits, 18 home runs and 52 RBI -- outfielder Jenissa Conway is an All-American.

Just a sophomore, Conway improved her batting average by a massive 140 points from last season. The California native helped lead Michigan to a 39-21 record. The Wolverines would fall to Texas and then UCF in the NCAA Regional.

Conway is the 70th Michigan softball player to earn All-American honors.

Here's the full press release:

University of Michigan sophomore outfielder Jenissa Conway was named a National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division I All-American on Wednesday afternoon (May 28). It is the first career All-America citation for Conway, who was voted to the third team.

Conway becomes the 70th All-American in Michigan program history -- with 42 Wolverines combining for the 70 total honors -- and U-M's first All-American since 2021. She is the ninth different outfielder to garner All-America honors in one of the most competitive categories. Two-time honorees Sierra Lawrence (2015, '16) and Kelly Christner (2015, '17) were the most recent selections before Conway.

Conway was a unanimous selection to the All-Big Ten first team after posting a .432 batting average in Big Ten play with a .932 slugging percentage -- on seven doubles and 10 homers -- and a .481 on-base percentage. She hit .462 over the Big Ten Tournament with three extra-base hits and four RBI, including the go-ahead RBI against UCLA in the sixth inning of the championship game, to earn All-Tournament Team honors. Conway was also named to the NFCA All-Great Lakes Region first team. She earned all those accolades for the first time in her collegiate career.

She boasted a .379 batting average -- a 140-point improvement over her rookie-season average (.236) -- to rank third among the Wolverines this season and led the team with 59 runs, 75 hits, 18 home runs and 52 RBI. She ranked 16th nationally with 146 total bases -- 13 doubles, two triples and 18 homers -- and boasted a team-best .737 slugging percentage.

Trent Knoop
