Predicting Michigan basketball's rotation in 2025-26 version 1.0
Michigan basketball landed the big fish -- twice. The Wolverines landed the top-ranked transfer back in April when UAB's big man Yaxel Lendeborg committed to Dusty May and Michigan. However, the NBA Draft prospect wanted to test the waters, but even after a stellar NBA Combine, Lendeborg announced his decision to attend Michigan next season for his final collegiate season.
While Michigan still has room to add some more players, it feels like the Wolverines are done adding significant pieces to next year's team. With that being said, here is my way-too-early Michigan basketball depth chart.
Point Guard
Starter: Elliott Cadeau
Backup(s): LJ Cason/Trey McKenney
After losing Tre Donaldson, Michigan gained an experienced starter by landing North Carolina's Elliott Cadeau. The former elite prospect averaged 9.4 points and 6.4 assists. He isn't a sharpshooter, but he will help get perimeter players open and play good defense for the Wolverines. Expect both LJ Cason and freshman Trey McKenney to play some backup minutes here.
Shooting Guard:
Starter: Roddy Gayle Jr.
Backup(s): LJ Cason/Trey McKenney
After switching to sixth man last season, the former Buckeye caught fire. Roddy Gayle Jr. helped propel Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament. After deciding to come back for another season, Gayle Jr. will be inserted back into the starting five. And once again, I fully expect a rotation of Cason and McKenney at the '2'.
Small Forward:
Starter: Nimari Burnett
Backup(s): Trey McKenney/Winters Grady
Depth: Patrick Luburd
It was another splash landing by Dusty May, getting Nimari Burnett back for another season. He had a career year under May, shooting 40% from deep. Burnett will likely be a captain and keep the continuity together in Ann Arbor. Behind him, McKenney could see some run, and fellow freshman sharpshooter Winters Grady could see some run.
Power Forward:
Starter: Yaxel Lendeborg
Backup: Will Tschetter
Depth: Oscar Goodman
Lendeborg averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds last season. He shot the 3 well in the NBA Combine and is adding that to his game. Danny Wolf exploded in Ann Arbor last season, and it's possible Lendeborg could be even better in 2025-26. Michigan also returned Will Tschetter, who came back, and he will play valuable minutes behind Lendeborg.
Center:
Starter: Morez Johnson
Backup: Aday Mara
Depth: Will Tschetter, Oscar Goodman (small ball)
Morez Johnson played in 30 games and averaged just17.7 minutes, but put up seven points and nearly seven boards per game. Getting more run will create more opportunites for the explosive big. Michigan will rotate in the 7-foot UCLA transfer, Aday Mara to back him up. Between Lendeborg, Johnson, and Mara -- Michigan is in a great spot at the '5'.
