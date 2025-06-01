Michigan football predicted to land electric 2026 WR
It was a big weekend for Michigan football. The Wolverines, among other colleges, hosted elite recruits on the first official visit weekend. Michigan had a couple of surprise visitors this weekend, and the Wolverines are attempting to lay the groundwork to flip some players. SEC commits like Shadarius Toodle (Auburn) and Brady Marchese (Georgia) are two of those potential flip candidates.
While Michigan is doing all it can to flip some players, one player the Wolverines have seemingly led for during the past year or so is electric WR CJ Sadler. The four-star WR from Cass Tech (MI) has been to Ann Arbor several times to see the Wolverines.
With the connection Sadler has to Michigan and five-star freshman Bryce Underwood, Rivals' Adam Gorney predicted Sadler to the Wolverines.
Over the last few months, Sadler’s list has remained decently long with Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon, Auburn, Tennessee, Indiana, USC and a whole host of others still involved in his recruitment.- Gorney (Rivals)
But it would be a shocker – especially after Michigan signed five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, who Sadler has known from youth football – if the Detroit Cass Tech standout doesn’t end up in Ann Arbor. There will definitely be many other opportunities but everything will run through Ann Arbor.
Prediction: Michigan
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound athlete is considered as the 96th-ranked prospect in the 2026 cycle, per the Composite. Sadler is also the top-ranked prospect from Michigan. Sadler has yet to set an OV to Michigan -- he had just one scheduled so far and that was to Maryland this weekend. However, the Wolverines are leading for Sadler per On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine with a whopping 93% chance of landing him.
After landing three WRs in the 2025 cycle, Michigan currently has one WR committed in the '26 class which is three-star Jaylen Pile. But the Wolverines are looking to add a few more to the class, and Michigan will continue to work on the elite prospect out of Cass Tech.
