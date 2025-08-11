Michigan football commit named as a Rivals High School preseason All-American
Michigan football has a talented 21-man class for the 2026 recruiting cycle, and the Wolverines have a borderline top-10 class. So far, edge Carter Meadows headlines the class, per the Composite, but there is another player committed to Michigan who is receiving some major praise.
Rivals announced its preseason high school All-American team ahead of the 2025 season, and QB Brady Smigiel is one of three QBs to be named as a preseason All-American. Rivals named three QBs as preseason All-Americans, and Smigiel joined Texas' commit Dia Bell and UCF commit Kane Archer as the three preseason All-Americans.
"The Michigan commitment stands out among a talented crop of quarterbacks in the Golden State. Smigiel led Newbury Park to California’s CIF Southern Section Division 2 championship last season, completing 65 percent of his passes for 3,521 yards, 49 touchdowns and just three interceptions."
The 6-foot-5 gunslinger has dropped some in the rankings, but he is still a borderline top-150 prospect, per the Composite. Smigiel, the Newbury Park (CA) native, is ranked as the No. 157 recruit in the country and the No. 10 QB.
Prior to committing to Michigan on April 26, Smigiel was a Florida State commit. But when the four-star gunslinger de-committed back in late January, and he set his sights on Washington, Michigan, and South Carolina. However, Smigiel would commit to the Wolverines and the rest is history.
With five-star Bryce Underwood set to begin his freshman season, Smigiel will likely sit behind Underwood for at least two seasons before he is given the reins in Ann Arbor. Smigiel will have time to perfect his craft and work behind one of the most gifted passers in the country.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Smigiel:
By the time he’s done at Newbury Park, Smigiel will go down as one of the most prolific passers in California state history. A four-year starter and two time State Player of the Year selection and has been putting up video game numbers since he was a freshman. A pure pocket guy who can surgically carve apart a defense. Accurate to all three levels of the field and throws one of the best deep balls in the region. Big, strong and tough, will stay in the pocket and take a shot to deliver the football. An under-rated athlete who can escape pressure and made a big jump as a junior in his ability to evade pressure and pick up chunks of yards with his legs. A true coach on the field who has a high football IQ and natural feel for the position. Knows where to go with the ball, is smart, cerebral and made major strides last season in protecting the football as well. Has worked hard on tightening his release and getting the ball out quicker and tighter. Has shown improvement in his ability to throw on the run and can make big plays when flushed. A natural leader and great teammate as well and has all the tools to be a very good quarterback at the next level.
