BREAKING: Michigan football lands four-star 2027 QB
Bryce Underwood was the guy in 2025, Brady Smigiel is the one in 2026, and now the Wolverines found their next signal caller. On Monday, Michigan landed 2027 four-star QB Peter Bourque. The Marion (MA) signal caller picked Michigan over programs like Penn State, Florida, Georgia, and Oregon, among plenty of others.
The 6-foot-4 signal caller is ranked as the 75th-best prospect in the 2027 class and the No. 6 QB, per the Composite.
Bourque is now the third player committed to Michigan in the 2027 cycle. The Wolverines already had commitments from both Louis Esposito and Tristan Dare -- two offensive linemen. While Michigan is still recruiting the 2026 class, the Wolverines have really focused in on the '27 cycle and adding an elite QB to the class this early -- might be a sign of things to come. Now, Michigan can look at adding some wide receivers -- and playmakers -- to go with its future QB.
Here is 247Sports' Andrew Ivins' scouting report on him:
Towering pocket passer with a live arm that has turned heads with his exit velocity, release points and ball placement. Will head to college with a little more seasoning than others after electing to reclassify and move back a year. That gained maturity constantly shows up on tape as he’s a decisive thrower that limits risks. Sees the field well and will let route concepts develop while coordinating a modern pro-style attack. Rips tight spirals to the second and third levels with ease and has proven to be extremely efficient working off play-action. Grew up playing lacrosse and those movement skills translate over to the gridiron as he will climb away from pressure and step into throws. Not one that’s afraid to embrace contact. Hasn’t faced the highest-level of competition in New England, but has delivered in key moments, which counts. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level that can challenge defense vertically.
