Grant Newsome breaks down top contenders for Michigan's LT and RG spots this fall
Michigan football fall camp is heating up, and while most of the talk surrounding the Wolverines is at the QB position, the offensive line has some battles brewing. On Wednesday, offensive line coach Grant Newsome met with reporters, and he said the best five linemen will start in Week 1 against New Mexico.
"We always like to think of it as a true meritocracy. Until the first game, until we get out there, every job is up for grabs. That competition is healthy," Newsome told reporters on Wednesday.
Newsome was specifically asked about the left tackle and right guard battles. At left, Evan Link likely has the head start of the group after performing well there in the bowl game against Alabama. But Newsome said freshman Andrew Babalola and redshirt freshman Blake Frazier are right in the mix as well.
"Left tackle—(Evan) Link’s been there, played well in the bowl game, and he’s done a great job of elevating his play," said Newsome. "We really challenged him to take that next step, to go from a guy who’s feeling his way through his first season, getting used to it, to go be the tackle he’s capable of being. I’ve been really impressed with the steps he’s taken this offseason to do that. He’s having a really good camp.
"Andrew Babalola is competing there as well. Blake Frazier has gotten himself back healthy, and he’s done a remarkable job—for a guy who was out for spring—of getting himself back in the mix there.
"I want to brag on my guys for a little, if you’ll let me. We are much deeper than we were last year, and it’s a credit to those guys and the investment they made in themselves—not just individually, but getting closer and tighter as a unit. We feel like we’re not just going to be better, but deeper than we were a year ago."
Then over at right guard, Newsome shared there were four players battling it out. The first player mentioned was Nathan Efobi, who I had predicted as the starter, but Newsome said he is getting competition from transfers Lawrence Hattar and Brady Norton, as well as redshirt freshman Jake Guarnera.
"At right guard, we’ve really had four guys mixing in there," said Newsome. "Nate Efobi has done a great job of making that next step from where he was last year to being a guy who’s put himself in the mix to be the guy. Lawrence Hattar, who transferred in from Ferris State, has been in the mix. We’ve also been working Jake Guarnera there, as well as Brady Norton. So, another good competition.
"It’s a credit to those guys where it’s not a feeling of, oh shoot, we’re going to have to play one of these guys eventually. It’s more, hey, we feel like all four of these guys are playing well enough that we can win. Who’s going to be the best one?"
Fans will have to wait and see how the battles unfold, and they might not find out until August 30 when the Wolverines take the field against New Mexico.
